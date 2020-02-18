Ghana: Hungary Increases Scholarship to Ghanaian Students

Hungary has expanded its annual scholarship scheme that allows Ghanaian students to study in the central European country, from 50 to100 beneficiaries.

The education cooperation agreement signed with Ghana in 2016 enables beneficiaries to study Bachelor's , master's and doctoral degrees in various fields including agriculture, engineering, natural sciences, business and economics.

Aimed at equipping beneficiaries with requisite knowledge to in turn contribute to the socio-economic development of Ghana, the scholarship grant, covers accommodation, tuition, feeding and monthly stipends.

A memorandum of understanding to formalise the new phase of the scheme was signed at a brief ceremony in Accra last Friday by Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh and Hungarian Ambassador to Ghana, Andras Szabo.

Dr Opoku-Prempeh described the expansion of cooperation agreement as a sign of deepened relations between the two countries.

He lauded the Hungarian government for its commitment to the human capital building of Ghanaians which would have a positive impact on the country's growth.

He stressed the need for both countries to solidify the cordial relations for mutual benefit.

For his part, Mr Szabo said the scholarship, which opens in September covers, a wide range of schools and programmes to choose from aside the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

He said 30 per cent of current beneficiaries were pursing various programmes at the University of Agriculture.

This, according to him, was an indication of the greater future ahead for Ghana because the knowledge being acquired by the students would help bolster the agricultural sector.

The ambassador was hopeful of the great impact the other students would have on sectors related to the programmes they were offering in his country.