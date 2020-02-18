Ghana: Hungary Increases Scholarship to Ghanaian Students

17 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jonathan Donkor

Hungary has expanded its annual scholarship scheme that allows Ghanaian students to study in the central European country, from 50 to100 beneficiaries.

The education cooperation agreement signed with Ghana in 2016 enables beneficiaries to study Bachelor's , master's and doctoral degrees in various fields including agriculture, engineering, natural sciences, business and economics.

Aimed at equipping beneficiaries with requisite knowledge to in turn contribute to the socio-economic development of Ghana, the scholarship grant, covers accommodation, tuition, feeding and monthly stipends.

A memorandum of understanding to formalise the new phase of the scheme was signed at a brief ceremony in Accra last Friday by Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh and Hungarian Ambassador to Ghana, Andras Szabo.

Dr Opoku-Prempeh described the expansion of cooperation agreement as a sign of deepened relations between the two countries.

He lauded the Hungarian government for its commitment to the human capital building of Ghanaians which would have a positive impact on the country's growth.

He stressed the need for both countries to solidify the cordial relations for mutual benefit.

For his part, Mr Szabo said the scholarship, which opens in September covers, a wide range of schools and programmes to choose from aside the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

He said 30 per cent of current beneficiaries were pursing various programmes at the University of Agriculture.

This, according to him, was an indication of the greater future ahead for Ghana because the knowledge being acquired by the students would help bolster the agricultural sector.

The ambassador was hopeful of the great impact the other students would have on sectors related to the programmes they were offering in his country.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.