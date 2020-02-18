Ghana: Promasidor Ghana Limited Honors Best Distributors for 2019

Leading food manufacturing company Promasidor Ghana, over the weekend organized a banquet themed awards night for its distributors.

The annual event was held at the plush Atlantic hotel in Takoradi to appreciate and also reward deserving distributors for their immense contribution to the growth of Promasidor for the year 2019.

A total number of 106 individual awards including the national top three best awards were presented to deserving distributors at the exciting night of awards. Awards presented include best performing distributors for Cowbell, Miksi, Yumvita and the Onga family for all regions across the country.

Speaking in a media interview, Commercial Director for Promasidor Ghana Mr. Samir Sadaoui, expressed his excitement about the event and further thanked the distributors for their contribution to the success of the business for the year 2019.

He also took the opportunity to congratulate all awardees and also urged the other distributors to strive for awards for the year 2020.

A total award package valued at four hundred and fifty thousand Ghana cedis (GHS450,000) was presented to various distributors at the event.

The 3rd and 2nd national best distributor awards went to Giant Traders from Ashanti region and Maaltima from the Northern region. They were both presented with citations and cash prizes.

Tonifel Enterprise from Greater Accra region walked home with the ultimate prize for the overall national best distributor for the period.

A special award package was also presented to Jumbolink Ltd as the national fastest growing distributor for the year. Each of the top 4 national best distributors walked home with cash prizes in addition to an all-expense paid vacation to Dubai for the themselves and their partners.

The awards night was preceded by a conference with the distributors to review and discuss pertinent issues that affect performance of distributors and how best they could be resolved. The business also took the opportunity to introduce new policies and initiatives to bolster the partnership between distributors

Some distributors took the opportunity to thank the business and expressed their excitement about the event.