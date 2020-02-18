Ghana: Mitgapp Targets Innovation in Ghana's Cyber Security Space

17 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghanaian technology company, Mitgapp Ltd., is poised to take cyber security solutions to another level after a year of pioneering innovations in cyber security services provisions in the country.

As part of its plans, the company will from next year start educating businesses and organisations on the new threats of cyber space and will stand ready to help them build resistance systems and meet other cyber security needs, Chief Executive Officer Frederick Akordor, has said in an interview.

"With leadership and key personnel made of people who have trained on the subject matter in the U.K. and worked on various projects for clients around the world, the company abounds in expertise for modern cyber security practices," Akordor said. "We are well placed to understand an organisation's business risks in order to provide pragmatic security advice on procedural, policy and technical controls including, regulatory compliance, hardening/lockdown requirements and all levels of protective monitoring."

The company conducts and manages end-to-end security assessments, depending on clients' demand. Security audits are carried out to enable businesses and organisations know the gaps in their cyber security controls, as well as helping them to be prepared and compliant to local laws and regulatory requirements prior to any external compliance assessments.

It was due to Mitgapp's exceptional expertise and commitment to client satisfaction that the global Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB), in September, signed a partnership agreement with Mitgapp to deliver its training courses for companies and individuals in frontier markets, including Ghana.

Ghana needs the right regulatory environment while companies and organisations the more must be aware of the growing risks, Akordor said. Starting in the U.K. about five years ago, the company has continually invested in knowledge and research, by which it has achieved significant results for its clients, he said.

"The country can achieve maximum results in all spheres of endeavour when cyber security controls and a formidable architecture for fighting internet fraud and data breaches are put in place."

As Ghana takes steps to strengthen cyber security regulations and protocols, it is expected that Ghanaian tech innovators such as Mitgapp will be at the forefront of spearheading this agenda.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.