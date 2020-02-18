Sudan: SLM Goodwill Delegation Commends RSF Role in Achieving Peace in Darfur

El-Fasher — Representative of Co0mmander of the Rapid Support Forces , North Darfur Sector Capt. Ibrahim Jebriel Abu Wafi met in El-Fasher the visiting goodwill delegation of the Sudan Liberation Movement(SLM)-Mennawi wing-led by Yousif Yagoub Abdalla and discussed ways of facilitating administrative and technical procedures for the delegation to visit displaced persons and refugees camps in North Darfur to promote for peace.

The SLM delegation lauded huge role being carried out by the RSF in achieving security and stability in the country by coordinating with other concerned security circles.

The Head of the delegation said the climate has become appropriate for achieving aspirations of people of Sudan in inclusive peace , specially for those are still living in displacement and refuge camps and who have suffered a lot from burdens of conflicts and wars.

Abdalla added that they found a strong will from the transitional government representing in the First Viace-President of the Sovereign Council , Lieutenant General Mohamed Hmadan Daglo to achieve peace and stability the country-wide and in Darfur in particular.

"Thanks to ongoing peace talks we are among you and our people in Darfur and this big progress, acceptable and considerable" said Head of the visiting SLM delegation.

Abu Wafi, for his part, indicated to important role that could be played by the SLM delegation in promotion for peace , specially insides the IDPs camps by removing the sores of the past and preparing the new era in which interests of the country and citizens are heightened.

He stressed the RSF in North Darfur tp provide every possible aid for facilitation of the delegation's task.