Somalia: Fresh Fears of Fighting in Galmugdug After Fall Out Between Regional State and Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jama'ah, in the Central Town of Somalia

There is fresh tension in Galmugdug over reports of possible fighting between federal government troops and forces loyal to the Sufi group, Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jama'ah, in the central town.

The development comes after Galmudug state president, Ahmed Abdi Kariye aka Qoor Qoor, held a meeting with military commanders in Dusamareb.

In the meeting, the controversially-elected leader reportedly told the army commanders to prepare for fighting with Ahlu Sunnah group after they rejected to engage in dialogue with him to end the political crisis in the region.

Reports indicate that Ahlu Sunnah leaders held an emergency meeting after that during which they discussed military strategies should government troops attack their positions.

Ahlu Sunnah has installed one of its leaders, Sheikh Mohamed Shakir, as the state president and rejected Qoor Qoor's election as illegal. Sheikh Shakir is also based in Dusamareb