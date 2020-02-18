Angola: 125 Suspected Land Mines in Cuanza Norte Identified

17 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ndalatando — Cuanza Norte Province, in the north-central region of Angola, has identified 125 suspected mined areas in 64 locations, including inhabited areas and agricultural fields, representing a danger to the safety of populations, according to the technician from the National Demining Institute (INAD) in the province, Chita Avelino.

Speaking to the press last Friday, Chita Avelino highlighted among the suspected land mine areas, the location of "Tenga", on the outskirts of the city of Ndalatando, where several mine accidents have been recorded in the past, because the location has housed several military bases during the period of armed conflict and which has been the target of invasion with housing construction.

The technician also pointed out the section between the municipalities of Cazengo and Lucala, as another area suspected of mine risks and submitted to mines clearance activities by the various demining operators operating in the province. Chita Avelino said that the demining actions carried out in the province, in the period from 2012 to 2019, resulted in clearance of several areas and the consequent deactivation of 138 anti-personal mines, nine anti-mines tanks and 33,035 unexploded ordnances, without however advancing the record of any mine accident. He said that in addition to the demining campaigns, INAD has also been committed to raising citizens' awareness of the risks and prevention of mine accidents, especially in rural areas.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.