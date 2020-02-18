South Africa: Missing Tazne Van Wyk - Person of Interest Arrested in Eastern Cape

18 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenna Etheridge

Police have located and arrested a man in connection with the disappearance of Cape Town girl Tazne van Wyk, 8, who went missing almost two weeks ago. The man was found in another province.

Van Wyk was last seen walking to a shop near her home in Connaught Estate, Elsies River.

Police identified Moehydien Pangaker, 54, as someone who could help with the case.

Two police sources close to the investigation confirmed to News24 on Tuesday that Pangaker had been arrested in Cradock in the Eastern Cape.

It was not yet clear whether the girl was with him or had been found.

Last week, Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz offered a R10 000 reward for anyone who had information leading to the location of the missing girl and the whereabouts of Pangaker.

Western Cape police have not yet commented on the arrest.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.