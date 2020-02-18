Malawi: Utm Censors Party Official Over Outbursts Against MCP

17 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

UTM Party has distanced itself from outbursts its director of strategic planning Norman Nyirenda said at a political rally on Sunday in Mzuzu that the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) remains a party of blood and darkness.

Nyirenda, at a rally held by the party secretary general Patricia Kaliati, said the MCP remains unpopular in the north because of its dark past.

But UTM publicity secretary Joseph Chidanti Malunga said what Nyirenda said did not represent the position of the party.

He said UTM is a liberal democratic party which condemns castigation and political mudslinging against other parties and their politicians.

"UTM has no interest whatsoever to attack or insult anyone or any political party. We are a party of principles and we believe in coexistence with other political parties," said Malunga.

He said Kaliati rebuked Nyirenda over the remarks right away at the meeting.

Nyirenda is yet to apologise but this comes hot in the heals of frantic behind doors talks between the leadership of the UTM and MCP to establish a political grand alliance ahead of the Constitutional Court sanctioned fresh presidential election in July.

Leaders of the two parties have kept a tight lip on the progress of the alliance whose break through would enable the MCP and UTM form a government should the two parties win the forthcoming elections.

