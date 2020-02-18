Zimbabwe: 65 Zupco Buses Arrive

17 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya

Government has intensified efforts to recapitalise the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) as it moves to restore sanity in the public transport sector through the importation of conventional buses from Belarus and China.

The latest consignment of 65 buses arrived at Beitbridge Border Post at the weekend where authorities are finalising the importation

formalities. So far, 20 Golden Dragon buses have since arrived on the Zimbabwe side of the border, while the rest are expected to have crossed over tonight.

The consignment comes a few months after the Government took receipt of 70 more buses from China. The imports are fruits of agreements signed during President Mnangagwa's visit to the Asian country in 2018. According to border sources, the buses were shipped via Durban, South Africa.

"The buses are coming in batches and currently import documents of 65 buses are being processed by a customs clearing company contracted by the Government," said a border official.

More to follow...

