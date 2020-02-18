Angola: Government Grants Ten Million Kwanzas for Carnival

17 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Saurimo — Ten million kwanzas is the amount made available by the Government of the Province of Lunda Sul for the awarding of groups and the organization of the local Carnival, whose parades take place on the 25th of this month.

These data were released this Monday, in the city of Saurimo, by the provincial director of the Culture, Tourism, Youth and Sports Office in Lunda Sul, António Wanuque, having said that the winning group of the adult class will receive 800,000 Kwanzas, the second ranked 600,000 kwanzas and the third placed 450,000 kwanzas.

He said that in the children's category, the winner will be entitled to 500,000 kwanzas, the runners-up will earn 400,000 kwanzas and the third placed will receive 300,000 kwanzas.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.