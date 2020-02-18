Angola: Government Grants Ten Million Kwanzas for Carnival

Saurimo — Ten million kwanzas is the amount made available by the Government of the Province of Lunda Sul for the awarding of groups and the organization of the local Carnival, whose parades take place on the 25th of this month.

These data were released this Monday, in the city of Saurimo, by the provincial director of the Culture, Tourism, Youth and Sports Office in Lunda Sul, António Wanuque, having said that the winning group of the adult class will receive 800,000 Kwanzas, the second ranked 600,000 kwanzas and the third placed 450,000 kwanzas.

He said that in the children's category, the winner will be entitled to 500,000 kwanzas, the runners-up will earn 400,000 kwanzas and the third placed will receive 300,000 kwanzas.