Angolan Identity Card Issued in Portugal

Luanda — The process of issuing the Identity Card (BI) to Angolan citizens residing in Lisbon, Portugal, will start next April, the minister of Justice and Human Rights, Francisco Queiroz, announced this Monday in Luanda.

"Lisbon will be the pioneer, starting next April, followed by Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), South Africa and Namibia", stressed the minister.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of training for 50 consular agents, who will work on issuing BI abroad, including in Portugal, Francisco Queiroz underlined that it is only after the four African countries that the process will extend to other countries in Europe.

In this process, continued the minister, the agents will work in diplomatic missions.

The strategy, which started on November 8, 2019, is part of the plan for spreading of the civil registry and the attribution of the BI until the year 2022, implemented by the Angolan Government.