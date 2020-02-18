Nigeria: SON Warns Electronic Dealers Over Sub-Standard Products

18 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Providence Adeyinka

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria, SON, has cautioned electronic dealers on the dangers of importing sub-standard electrical items into the country.

Director-General, SON, Mr Osita Aboloma, gave the warning while receiving the electronics dealers and members of the Association of National Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Alaba International Market, who paid a courtesy visit to the agency in Lagos.

Aboloma said that it is imperative for dealers to adhere to quality standards due to the hazards associated with electronic items which is life threatening and drain to any economy.

He stated: "Your section is critical to us as one of the biggest in West Africa. Nigerians and SON in particular, consider the electrical items that you deal in to be life threatening. It means that it is hazardous. When we describe a product to be life threatening, it means that the adherence to quality would be stricter than others and we cannot do it alone because we know the effect of sub-standard electronics to the health of Nigerians and drain to our economy.

"As part of our mandate, we want to make sure we have zero tolerance on the influx of sub-standard electronics into Nigeria. Your place is a strategic entry point of these materials into Nigeria, so we must work together as Nigerians first, then as regulators and stakeholders to make sure we reduce the unwholesome practice that most of you embark on in this sector.

"The challenge we have with you is the deliberate importation of unbranded products and deliberate attempt to mislead unsuspecting buyers. These are the things we must avoid and we cannot be bringing in unbranded products waiting to take advantage of successful products."

Also speaking, Executive Chairman, Alaba Electronics, Mr. Paulinus Ugochukwu, said that his administration is working hard to eradicate sub-standard products from the market, pledging to work with the SON to protect the image of Alaba International Market and Nigeria.

