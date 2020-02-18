South Africa: Malema and Rampedi Spin Outlandish New 'Rogue Unit' Narrative

18 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jacques Pauw

Julius Malema and Piet Rampedi have moved the 'rogue unit' narrative to the next level of absurdity in their attempt to use it as a blunt instrument to hammer away at anything that threatens those implicated in State Capture.

"Why, sometimes I've believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast," said the Queen to Alice.

The antics and devilry of the mythical SARS "rogue unit" are growing more fantastical by the day. According to recent utterings by its two main proponents, EFF leader Julius Malema and Independent Newspapers investigations editor Piet Rampedi, the unit brought Jacob Zuma to power, was his personal dirty tricks gang and arranged for Pravin Gordhan to be appointed as finance minister in 2009.

The "rogue unit" narrative, which emerged in October 2014 with claims in the Sunday Times that a SARS investigations unit planted listening devices in Zuma's home in Forest Hill in Johannesburg, has now morphed into a unit that served the interests of Zuma and spied on his opponents.

Many of the earlier claims made by three Sunday Times journalists, Rampedi, Mzilikazi wa Afrika and Stephan Hofstatter, have been discredited. Not a single investigation or legal opinion - and there were many...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

