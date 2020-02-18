Ghana: Ultimate Gardens Support Black Bombers

Dave Harper and Azumah Nelson, a former world boxing champion, has presented five return air tickets plus undisclosed cash to the national amateur boxing team, the Black Bombers ahead of their Africa Olympic qualifying campaign in Dakar, Senegal on February 20-29.

The gesture, according to Happer, Chief Executive Officer of Ultimo Gardens, a new real estate company, was in response to a call by the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) to support their participation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers.

The GBF is presenting eight males and two females due to lack of funds.

Mr Harper said he and his friend Azumah were moved by the passionate plea of the GBF boss to procure half of the tickets the team will need and hoped other corporate institution would help.

Mr. Harper said the sport was one he adores most and believes supporting it was the surest way of ensuring it growth.

Mr. Harper, who doubles as the CEO of mining giants, Geodrill Ghana Limited, in September 2010 sponsored a 15-man contingent of the Black Bombers for a 10-day amateur boxing training in Perth, Western Australia, has promised a similar exercise if they excel in Senegal.

'For us at Ultimo Gardens and Geodrill, boxing is a sport we have at heart and while we believe in giving back to the society in which we operate, this forms part of the many gestures we will do in an attempt to develop sports in the country, particularly boxing."

Azumah recounted his missed opportunity to make it to the Moscow Olympic Games in 1980 due to Ghana's boycott, when he was a favourite to win gold to crown a glittering amateur career.

He tasked the boxers to lift the flag of Ghana at the qualifiers and return with a sizeable of the qualification slots.

President of the GBF, Mr. George Lamptey expressed gratitude to the staff and management of Ultimo Gardens, Geodrill and Azumah Nelson for the gesture and promised the best from the team at the qualifiers.

The team will leave today for Senegal for the championship at the Dakar International Expo Centre, Diamniadio.