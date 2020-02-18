Ghana: OlympiAfrica Director to Visit Ghana Again

17 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Mr. Alassane Diack, Executive Director of OlympiAfrica Foundation will begin a four-day working visit to Ghana from today to Thursday to inspect the Amasaman OlympiAfrica Youth Sports Center project in Ghana.

The visit forms part of efforts by the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah to revive the project after appealing to the former President of ANOCA, General Lassane Palenfo and the new president Mustapha Berref of Tunisia, who influenced the project continuation.

Mr. Diack will visit Ghana's project site at Amasaman and call on the MCE for Ga West Municipal Assembly, Mr. Clement Wilkinson, after which he will hold a press briefing at the Conference Room of the Ghana Olympic Committee.

He will also pay a courtesy call on the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Isaac Asiamah and the Parliamentary Select Committee of Sports and MP for Trobu, Moses Anim before departing.

The last time Alassane Diack was in Ghana was in May, 2017.

More From: Ghanaian Times

