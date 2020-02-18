Ghana: 9 Die, 51 Injured in Fatal Crash

17 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — Six people perished at the spot while three others died later in hospital after the cargo truck on which they were travelling from Osramanae to Gyaseyaor in the Krachi West District of the Oti Region last Friday, veered off the road upon reaching Monkra and fell on one side.

Fifty-one others who sustained injuries are on admission at the Krachi West District Hospital.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) who commands the district, Samuel Kwabena Nkrumah told the Ghanaian Times of phone yesterday that the casualties were among a group of mourners who were returning from a funeral at about 5pm when the tragedy struck.

He said that the 60 mourners threw every caution to wind and held on the metal bars on the truck which had capacity of only three people.

DSP Nkrumah said that on reaching a bump at the outskirt of Monkra, the driver lost control of the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to drift to the opposite side before whirling in the gutter.

The police turned up at the scene immediately after the accident and rushed the bodies of the deceased and the injured to the hospital, said DSP Nkrumah.

He said that it was mind-boggling how humans could travel on such a truck which has no seats in the bucket for passengers.

The driver of the truck, Isaac Kwaku Asetena, 41, was in police custody at the time of filing this report.

The District Police Commander did not immediately disclose the identities of the deceased.

Investigations continue.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.