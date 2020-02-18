Ghana: Ashantigold Hold Kotoko

17 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.hope

Kumasi — The week 10 Ghana Premiership game between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Obuasi AshantiGold ended goalless at the Baba Yara Stadium, yesterday. It was the last game Kotoko played behind closed doors at the Baba Yara stadium, following the ban for crowd violence.

AshGold could have carried the day if their forwards had looked sharp especially in the first half and the early part of the second. Kotoko's midfield was poor, giving the visitors the chance to dictate the pace but they could not find the back of the net. But Kotoko had the better chances late in the second half and failed to utlise them.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.