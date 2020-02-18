Ghana: Ashantigold Hold Kotoko

Kumasi — The week 10 Ghana Premiership game between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Obuasi AshantiGold ended goalless at the Baba Yara Stadium, yesterday. It was the last game Kotoko played behind closed doors at the Baba Yara stadium, following the ban for crowd violence.

AshGold could have carried the day if their forwards had looked sharp especially in the first half and the early part of the second. Kotoko's midfield was poor, giving the visitors the chance to dictate the pace but they could not find the back of the net. But Kotoko had the better chances late in the second half and failed to utlise them.