Ghana: 'We Won't Readmit Students Into Boarding House'

17 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Faustina Kwabea Osei

Effiduase — The Deputy Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Mr Anthony Boateng, has stated that the service would not bring back to the boarding house, the Ejisuman Senior High School students who have been made day students as a result of profane videos that went viral.

Similarly, he said GES was also reviewing and investigating all the sanctions given to some of the students in other videos and would make sure that students are sent home when neccessary.

According to him, there should be disciplinary measures against these students who were mostly girls to demonstrate that "whilst we are ready to accomodate and nurture these children, we must also be seen prepared and ensuring that, we discipline children who can become possible good citizens of this country".

Speaking at the 75th anniversary of the Effiduase Senior High Commercial School in the Sekyere East District of Ashanti, Mr Boateng expressed his dismay of the fact that all the cases involved girls and the country had come far promoting girl child education considering the amount of money spent on promoting the education of young girls.

He accused some parents of "coniving and encouraging" their wards as GES investigation has established that, in one of the cases, a mother of one of the students sneaked the mobile phone which was used for the recording to her ward in the school in spite of the father's reluctance to give the child the mobile phone.

Mr Boateng indicated that, it was the collective responsibility of teachers, parents, traditional authorities and the GES to get rid of the canker from the society and decisively stop the practise.

He called for school authorities to intensify the guidance and counselling programmes as it has also been established that some of the students have been indulging in sexual practices out of ignorance and peer influence.

Touching on other issues, Mr Boateng also clearly stated that, under no circumstance should Parent Teacher Association (PTA) dues be made a hindrance to education in the country as he said GES was willing to sanction any school authority that would make any student go through difficulties because of PTA dues.

However, the Board Chairman of the school, Mr Ishaq Kyei-Brobbey appealed to the government to streamline all the issues surrounding PTA dues and PTA's financial contributions to the schools as a lot of projects started by the association remained uncompleted because of the restrictions imposed on the PTA.

According to him, the government could not do the infrastructure alone and so it must be made easier for the PTA to contribute their quota in the journey of providing quality, relevant, accessible and affordable education to the Ghanaian people.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

