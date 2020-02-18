Ghana: ... and Address Infrastructural Challenges in Bosome Freho in Ashanti Region

17 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yaw Kyei

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed the government's commitment to address the infrastructural challenges in communities within the Bosome Freho District in the Ashanti Region.

The President became sad when the chiefs from the area told him in a meeting at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday, that there was only one senior high school in their community.

They said there were several communities in the district but the entire district had only one senior high school and appealed to the President to come to their aid.

"Education is very dear to my heart and I am saddened to hear that there is only one senior high school in your area. We will definitely do something about it," President Akufo-Addo said in response to their request.

"I will discuss the matter with the Minister of Education, Mathew Opoku Prempeh and we will see what we can do about the problem," he added.

On the issue of roads, the President said his Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Attah, would help improve the road condition in the area.

"You will definitely see an improvement in the road conditions in the area," he assured the people.

President Akufo-Addo also bemoaned the lack of health facilities in the area and pledged to improve the situation.

The traditional leaders commended the President for honouring his promise to make senior high school education free for all children.

They said many of their children dropped out due to the inability of their parents to finance their education.

The traditional leaders, however, appealed to the government to help address the infrastructural deficits in the communities.

