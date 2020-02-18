Ghana: Goil Introduces High Grade Petrol

17 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accor)

Goil Company Limited has released onto the market, a higher grade petrol (RON 95) fuel type for the benefit of the petrol consuming public.

The high grade petrol (RON 95) which is available from today is being sold country-wide at all of the company's over 400 service stations.

A statement issued by the company and signed by Robert Kyere, Public Relation Manager said, "by this game-changing development, consumers no longer need to pay a higher price for any high petrol grade specification, saving the consumer significant amounts of money."

The statement also explained that with the release of the petrol stock, all consumers would benefit from a higher grade petrol that significantly boosts the performance of all engines and keeps engines clean of carbon deposits.

The statement explained that with the introduction of the new high-grade petrol, (RON 95) consumers would also experience less vibration, less noise from their engines, get a better fuel economy and better mileage for their vehicles at the same price.

The company assured consumers that it would continue to have the interest of all customers at heart and ensure they get value for money for every fuel bought at all its service stations.

