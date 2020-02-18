Ghana: We Can't Admit Fresh Students This Year - EP College Says

Amedzofe — The E. P. College of Education, Amedzofe, established in 1946, cannot admit fresh students this academic year if the infrastructure on the campus is not immediately expanded.

"This is due to the four-year Bachelor of Education Programme which was introduced last academic year," Dr Dickson Tsey explained.

He described the situation as highly uncomfortable and appealed to the government to take fast-track measures as soon as possible before "we get overwhelmed" by that state of affairs.

Dr Tsey who was speaking at the 13th Congregation of the college on Saturday, also called on policy makers and various stakeholders to take a second look at the teaching practice under the B. Ed programme known as Supported Teaching in Schools (STS), saying that although its implementation looked simple, it was quite complex, depending on the factor of location.

"We find ourselves at a place where our partner schools for the STS are far away, forcing us to transport more than 400 students up and down the hills every week.

"Our old buses break down very often and we are gradually grinding to a halt," the principal complained.

He stated that the issue of inadequate supporting staff also required urgent attention, and called on the concerned departments and agencies to give the clearance "for our dreams to be realised".

Meanwhile, Dr Tsey acknowledged the government's innovative efforts in teacher education and training and also at the basic level.

However, he said that the capacity for the college, just like other colleges of education, for the B. Ed programme was full and that required serious attention.

The guest speaker was Professor Emmanuel James Flolu, Chairman of the Ho Technical University Council.

He noted that unlike the past years which concentrated reforms on secondary and tertiary education, the present basic school curriculum had been tackled more extensively with the aim of strengthening the foundation.

Strengthening the foundation, he said, implied that the materials and equipment used must be of high quality and the knowledge and skills of the architects and builders must also be strong, he added.

The congregation was on the theme: Transforming Teacher Education in Ghana - Expectations and Challenges.

A total of 183 graduands, made up of 110 males and 70 females were presented with Diploma in Education.