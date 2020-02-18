Sudan: SUNA Hosts Gum Arabic Producers

Khartoum — The regular Forum of the Sudan News Agency hosts, Tuedaty, at,10:00 am the committee producers and contributors of the gum arabic Company to review their support to the decision of relieving the company's Director by the Empowerment Dismantle Committee. All local and international media are invited to attend the forunm.
- Countries
-
Topics
- All Topics
- Europe and Africa External Relations Food and Agriculture Game Parks Governance Health Human Rights ICT Infrastructure Innovation International Organisations Investment Labour Land and Rural Issues Latin America and Africa Legal Affairs Malaria Manufacturing Media Middle East and Africa Migration Mining Music Music Reviews NCDs NGO
- Entertainment
- Business
- Conflict
- Environment
- Health
- Sport
- Travel
- All Topics
- Development
- BizTech
- Entertainment
- Sport
- Africa/World
- Governance
- Multimedia
- Innovation
- Sustainability