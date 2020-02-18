Sudan: Damazin's Workshop On Transitional Justice Concluded

Damazin — The three-day workshop on Transitional Justice and Peaceful Co-existence , which was held in Damazin, capital of Blue Nile State, with wide participation of leaders of political parties , native administration and resistance committees, concluded sessions Monday

The workshop discussed concept of transitional justice and its application, peace co-existence bonds and social peace. Preservation

Abdul-Bagi Arbab Khamis, a peace activist, told SUNA that the workshop discussed how to achieve criminal justice and disclosed a participating group forwarded during the sittings proposal of self-determination, which, he explained, does not means separation but a strategic issue via which the issues of the State could be addressed.

Arbab said achievement of criminal justice lies in implementation of the slogans of the December Revolution -freedom, peace, and justice- expressing optimism over ongoing peace talks in Juba to reach inclusive and durable peace.