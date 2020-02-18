Sudan: Government and Revolutionary Front Sign Agreement for Extending Negotiation Period

17 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The government delegation for the negotiations in Juba, led by the Transitional Sovereign Council member, Mohamed Hassan Al-Taayeshi, and the leaders of the Revolutionary Front signed Monday at Palm Africa Hotel in Juba a declaration for extending the negotiation period for the more three weeks, renewable,

Al-Taayeshi signed for the government side, besides the leader of the Justice and Equality Movement, Dr. Jibril Ibrahim, the leader the of Revolutionary Front, Dr. Al-Hadi Idris, Abdul-Wahab Jameel of the United People's Front, Usama Saeed and Mohamed Bashir for Sudan Liberation Front (Mennawi faction), Salwa Adam Benaya for the People's Movement North (Malik Aggar faction, Ahmed Nugud for the Revolutionary Front and Sayed Yassin for the Sudanese Kush Movement.

Addressing the signing ceremony, Al-Taayeshi said that the agreement signed by the government and its partners in the Revolutionary Front for extension of the negotiation period for three weeks, renewable, referring to the assignment of a period of one week to handle the issues of the Walis (governors) issue, formation of the Legislative Assembly.

He said that preserving the gains of the glorious December Revolution shall go in line with the peace process, because the Revolution was in fact an actual call to reach a peace agreement that ends the war and addresses the root causes of the problem and opens a large gate for achieving political stability in the country.

He expressed the pleasure and support of Sudan government and people to the great peace accomplishment in South Sudan State, stressing that the peace process in South Sudan is closely linked to the peace process in Sudan.

Al-Taayeshi pointed out that the successful peace process in South Sudan State was a pure African-made one and conducted under auspices of sister African countries.

He affirmed the government commitment to all the agreements achieved during the peace negotiations, reiterating the government commitment to reach a lasting peace agreement during the set time.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Revolutionary Front, Ahmed Tugud, said that the agreement paves the way for reaching a peace agreement that ends the war in Sudan, affirming the Revolutionary Front's commitment and seriousness to achieve peace.

For his part, the chief mediator and Advisor of South Sudan President for Security Affairs, Tut Gulwak, has stressed the necessity of achieving a united vision for achieving a peace agreement.

He said that both parties are required to give concessions for achieving a peace agreement as soon as possible, hoping that peace will shortly be realized in Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.