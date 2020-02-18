Sudan: Government and Revolutionary Front Sign Agreement for Extending Negotiation Period

Juba — The government delegation for the negotiations in Juba, led by the Transitional Sovereign Council member, Mohamed Hassan Al-Taayeshi, and the leaders of the Revolutionary Front signed Monday at Palm Africa Hotel in Juba a declaration for extending the negotiation period for the more three weeks, renewable,

Al-Taayeshi signed for the government side, besides the leader of the Justice and Equality Movement, Dr. Jibril Ibrahim, the leader the of Revolutionary Front, Dr. Al-Hadi Idris, Abdul-Wahab Jameel of the United People's Front, Usama Saeed and Mohamed Bashir for Sudan Liberation Front (Mennawi faction), Salwa Adam Benaya for the People's Movement North (Malik Aggar faction, Ahmed Nugud for the Revolutionary Front and Sayed Yassin for the Sudanese Kush Movement.

Addressing the signing ceremony, Al-Taayeshi said that the agreement signed by the government and its partners in the Revolutionary Front for extension of the negotiation period for three weeks, renewable, referring to the assignment of a period of one week to handle the issues of the Walis (governors) issue, formation of the Legislative Assembly.

He said that preserving the gains of the glorious December Revolution shall go in line with the peace process, because the Revolution was in fact an actual call to reach a peace agreement that ends the war and addresses the root causes of the problem and opens a large gate for achieving political stability in the country.

He expressed the pleasure and support of Sudan government and people to the great peace accomplishment in South Sudan State, stressing that the peace process in South Sudan is closely linked to the peace process in Sudan.

Al-Taayeshi pointed out that the successful peace process in South Sudan State was a pure African-made one and conducted under auspices of sister African countries.

He affirmed the government commitment to all the agreements achieved during the peace negotiations, reiterating the government commitment to reach a lasting peace agreement during the set time.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Revolutionary Front, Ahmed Tugud, said that the agreement paves the way for reaching a peace agreement that ends the war in Sudan, affirming the Revolutionary Front's commitment and seriousness to achieve peace.

For his part, the chief mediator and Advisor of South Sudan President for Security Affairs, Tut Gulwak, has stressed the necessity of achieving a united vision for achieving a peace agreement.

He said that both parties are required to give concessions for achieving a peace agreement as soon as possible, hoping that peace will shortly be realized in Sudan.