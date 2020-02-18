Sudan: Initiative for Development of Agricultural Research Corporation

Khartoum — The Director General of the Agricultural Research Corporation, Dr. Abdul al- Moniem Taha, indicated that the initiative for the development of the agricultural corporation, works for the contribution in the creation of a new researches reality, to enable the corporation to cope with the researches slanders in Sudan and the international researches centre.

In the workshop held Monday at the agriculture research corporation in Shambat Area, he noted that the workshop adopted the approach of investigation, and to provide solutions for the development of the research work in the corporation.

He stressed commitment to adopt all the solutions options provided, through partnership with beneficiaries and professionals in the private and government sectors.

He pointed to the legal and institutional change that will be made by the initiative and the plans for the implementation terms in the short and long periods, and the organs of execution.