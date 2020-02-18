Sudan: National and International Partners in Agadi Agricultural Scheme

Khartoum — The General Director of the Arab-Sudanese Agricultural Company in Blue Nile State (Agadi), Engineer Tareq Daffallah, has announced entry of new investors through Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID) as partners in the areas assigned to them.

In a statement to SUNA, Dafallah pointed out that the Board of Directors discussed in its recent meeting the performance reports and indicators of the plan of 2020 which usually begins with the starting of the agricultural season in June.

He affirmed that the partnerships the company have concluded with investors from the United Arab Emirates, Australia and South Africa in addition to national investors comply with plans and directives of the federal Agriculture Ministry.

The Director indicated that the company holds four board meetings in the year, noting that the Board of Directors approved the cultivated areas for 2019-2020 season and discussed challenges that faced the work and the situation of crops harvest.

SUNA notes that the Arab-Sudanese Agricultural Company in Blue Nile State (Agadi) was established in 1982. Agadi scheme is located in Blue Nile State, 570 kilometers south of Khartoum.

The capital of the company amounts to is 168.88 million Sudanese Pounds (some 43.7 million dollars), for which AAAID contributes 85.3 % and Sudan government 14.7%.

The company's activities concentrate on production of main and strategic crops in the rain-fed sector to achieve food security via zero-tillage agricultural system.

The available productive capacities include a total areas of 219,000 feddans.