Sudan: National and International Partners in Agadi Agricultural Scheme

17 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The General Director of the Arab-Sudanese Agricultural Company in Blue Nile State (Agadi), Engineer Tareq Daffallah, has announced entry of new investors through Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID) as partners in the areas assigned to them.

In a statement to SUNA, Dafallah pointed out that the Board of Directors discussed in its recent meeting the performance reports and indicators of the plan of 2020 which usually begins with the starting of the agricultural season in June.

He affirmed that the partnerships the company have concluded with investors from the United Arab Emirates, Australia and South Africa in addition to national investors comply with plans and directives of the federal Agriculture Ministry.

The Director indicated that the company holds four board meetings in the year, noting that the Board of Directors approved the cultivated areas for 2019-2020 season and discussed challenges that faced the work and the situation of crops harvest.

SUNA notes that the Arab-Sudanese Agricultural Company in Blue Nile State (Agadi) was established in 1982. Agadi scheme is located in Blue Nile State, 570 kilometers south of Khartoum.

The capital of the company amounts to is 168.88 million Sudanese Pounds (some 43.7 million dollars), for which AAAID contributes 85.3 % and Sudan government 14.7%.

The company's activities concentrate on production of main and strategic crops in the rain-fed sector to achieve food security via zero-tillage agricultural system.

The available productive capacities include a total areas of 219,000 feddans.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.