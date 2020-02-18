Sudan: Initial Proceedures to Prosecute the Accused of Killing Obeid Students Completed

Khashm Al-Qorba — A member of the Democratic Alliance for Lawyers, Information Officer of the Steering Committee of the Lawyers Union, Ustaz. Mohamed Abdel-Moutal Joudeh, revealed that the preliminary procedures have been completed to bring before trial those accused of killing the students of Obeid city.

Gouda said in a statement to SUNA that the perpetrators of the crime are well- known and there is available evidence for the lawyers of the Democratic Alliance in Obeid.

He pointed out that the case was subject to many obstacles, but the diligence and stability of honorable lawyers were able to overcome them.