Sudan: W. Darfur Governor Moves His Office to Kerending Camp

Geneina — The caretaker wali (governor) of West Darfur State, Maj.Gen. Rabie Abdalla Adam, has announced the transfer of his office to Kerending camp to follow up the process of the voluntary return of the displaced persons, which has started since Sunday February 16.

He affirmed the readiness of his government to support the returnees and provide them with the basic requirements and means of decent living and to support their stability.

Rabie asserted to the importance of families' return to their homes to be productive nstead of staying at shelter centers and dependening on donations.