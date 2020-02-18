Sudan: W. Darfur Governor Moves His Office to Kerending Camp

17 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Geneina — The caretaker wali (governor) of West Darfur State, Maj.Gen. Rabie Abdalla Adam, has announced the transfer of his office to Kerending camp to follow up the process of the voluntary return of the displaced persons, which has started since Sunday February 16.

He affirmed the readiness of his government to support the returnees and provide them with the basic requirements and means of decent living and to support their stability.

Rabie asserted to the importance of families' return to their homes to be productive nstead of staying at shelter centers and dependening on donations.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.