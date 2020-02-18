Sudan: Police Raids 'Second Headquarters of Terrorist Cell'

Khartoum — The police announced that they have raided a second headquarters of an allegedly terrorist group in the East Nile area of Khartoum North on Thursday. It contained firearms. Four people were arrested, two Sudanese, one Egyptian and one Syrian.

Last week the police seized arms and explosives, and arrested a suspect, who admitted to be member of a terrorist cell of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood.

The four people arrested had "light and medium firearms in their possession", the police stated. They also had counterfeiting devices, computers, colour printers and inks.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.