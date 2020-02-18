Sudan: Police Raids 'Second Headquarters of Terrorist Cell'

17 February 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The police announced that they have raided a second headquarters of an allegedly terrorist group in the East Nile area of Khartoum North on Thursday. It contained firearms. Four people were arrested, two Sudanese, one Egyptian and one Syrian.

Last week the police seized arms and explosives, and arrested a suspect, who admitted to be member of a terrorist cell of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood.

The four people arrested had "light and medium firearms in their possession", the police stated. They also had counterfeiting devices, computers, colour printers and inks.

