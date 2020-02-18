Sudan Petrol Stations Open 24/7 'Until End of Fuel Crisis'

17 February 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Energy and Mining obliges patrol stations to be open twenty-four hours a day until the fuel crisis ends.

The authorities officially began implementing the new rule at petrol stations in Khartoum state that sell commercial petrol at a price of SDG 28 ($ 0.54) per liter.

Last week Radio Dabanga reported that many petrol stations have closed due to fuel shortages, while hundreds of vehicles were lined up in front of operating petrol stations. Government officials attributed the crisis to the disruption of the oil pipeline starting from the source fields in Kordofan to the Khartoum refinery. They also explained that periodic maintenance of the refinery contributed to the crisis and that the fuel reserves had ran out.

Dollar rate

The Sudanese Pound-Dollar rate continued to rise on Khartoum's black markets. Yesterday a Dollar cost SDG 104. The official Central Bank of Sudan rate is $ 1 for 52.33 SDG. The exchange rate for the United Arab Emirates Dirham fell a little to SDG 28.55.

Currency traders expect the Dollar and the Dirham rates to keep on rising at the black markets in the coming days. They attribute that to a lack of foreign currency at the Central Bank of Sudan, which causes a high demand for the Dollar.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

