South Africa: Ducking Discipline - the JSC Is in Dereliction of Its Duties

18 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Cecelia Kok

If ever the time was ripe for a broad campaign to hold the JSC to account, it is now. The JSC is in blatant dereliction of its duties and this is a concern to all who care about South Africa's democracy.

There is a significant issue of discipline within the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), in two senses of the word.

First, the latest in a row of Judge John Hlophe complaints points to a worrying inability to deal with allegations of misconduct and this in the highest ranks of the institution.

Second, the JSC, the body constitutionally mandated to deal with judicial misconduct, is also legislatively obligated to produce annual reports on its work and submit these to Parliament. It has not done so since 2007, demonstrating a serious lack of discipline in respect of its legislative duties. Both of these failings should be a concern to us all.

The judiciary is arguably the most highly regarded arm of state, not least because it defended constitutional principles and values when these came under attack during the era of state capture. It is an institution that can broadly be proud of its fiercely guarded independence and integrity. However, there are cracks,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.