Cameroon: Bamenda - Minister Mbah Acha Visits Injured Supporters

They were injured following double attacks on her convoy attributed to secessionists.

The head of the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM), Divisional Campaign Commission in Momo Division, Mrs. Mbah Acha Rose Fomundam has visited injured supporters of the party following double attacks on her convoy on February 1, 2020, on her way to Mbengwi from Bamenda where she was supposed to officially launch election campaign activities of the Division. The visit came a few hours before leaving Bamenda on Monday February 10, 2020, after the double ballot relating to the legislative and municipal elections. The attack which was attributed to secessionists, left five people injured three with minor injuries, while two others who are still in hospital sustained serious injuries on the shoulder after being shot and the other a skull fracture. To each of the victims, Mrs. Mbah Acha Rose who came with words of comfort and encouragement from the hierarchy of the party said, "You are very courageous militants. You braved the slogan of ghost town to go out. You overcame fear to show your attachment to the ideals advocated by the President of the CPDM. The least I can do is show you people my gratitude and that of the party. I could not leave Bamenda without coming to hear from you in person", she emphasized. According to Dr Nsame Denis Nforniwe, Director of the Bamenda Regional Hospital, of the 5 injured, only two are still under intensive care. The two cases would be transferred to Douala or Yaoundé in order to receive better adapted care. Nevertheless, "They are out of danger now, they just need appropriate follow-up", reassured the Director of the health facility. It should be noted that despite these attacks, Mrs Mbah Acha Rose, Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Supreme State Audit and her team braved the odds and champion campaign activities throughout the nock and crannies of the Division. In each of her stops, Mrs Mbah Acha Rose spoke more like a mother than a campaign manager. Her take home message in all her meetings was "Peace" and nothing but "Peace".