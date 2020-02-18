Cameroon: Bepanda Omnisports Stadium - New Facelift

17 February 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Reunification Stadium in Bepanda is one of the stadiums that will play host to the CHAN 2020 competition in April. The 40,000 capacity stadium was renovated in 2018 by the Canadian company, Magil Construction Corporation. The stadium was renovated to host the Total CHAN 2020 and the Total 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. The new look Omnisports stadium is completely different from what it used to be some decades back. It is a completely transformed edifice to an ultramodern structure with the state-of-the-art technology. There are four dressing rooms and two for the referees; all air conditioned, a shopping centre and public toilets, among others. The 2, 000 capacity annex to the Bepanda Stadium is also completed and has been training grounds for the Intermediate Lions preparing for the CHAN 2020. The Bepanda Ominisports Stadium was constructed in 1971 by the Cameroon government to host the 1972 Africa Cup of Nations.

