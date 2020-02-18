Cameroon: Japoma Stadium - Meeting the Challenges

17 February 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Japoma Stadium in the outskirts of Douala is another host venue for the CHAN 2020. The 50, 000 capacity stadium is ready to host major international competitions. The stadium in the centre of an ultramodern sports complex was constructed by the Turkish company, Yenigun Construction Industry. Construction works started in 2016 and the sports complex was handed over in 2019. The turf has natural grass. The stadium will be mostly used for football but it also has an athletic track, a parking lot, Olympic swimming pool of eight lanes, conference centres, commercial centres, a four-star luxury hotel, a parking lot. There are also basketball courts, handball courts volleyball courts, among others. The cost of construction stands at FCFA 200 billion. The stadium was constructed by the government of Cameroon to host the Total 2021 African Cup of Nations.

