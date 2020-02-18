Cameroon: Fight Against Drugs, HIV, Cyber Crimes - CERAC Educates Campo Youths

The occasion was also an opportunity for the charitable association of the First Lady to hand over gifts to some schools and youth associations in the locality of the South Region.

Youths in the Ocean Division of the South Region, particularly those living in Campo, a town on the Atlantic coast along the border between Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea have been called to be vigilant while using the social media and the television, which are not only channels for information, but also tools used by malicious people for evil purposes. The call was made by the First Lady of Cameroon, through a delegation of her association's (CERAC) members, as they visited the locality of Campo on February 14, 2020 to educate youths on HIV, the dangers of drug consummation and the importance to be a good citizen. Heading the delegation of the Circle of Friends of Cameroon (CERAC) was Aissa Motaze, Assistant General Coordinator of CERAC. She said CERAC was prolonging activities to commemorate the 54th Edition of the National Youth Day which was held under the theme "Youth, Peace, Decentralisation and Participation in Local Governance for a New Cameroon." Aissa Motaze on behalf of the Founding President of CERAC, First Lady, Chantal Biya, urged youths in the locality of Campo to be careful against social ills such as drugs consummation, HIV and violence which are ills that threaten their health, studies, tranquillity, future and very existence. With current happenings, the head of CERAC delegation said parents and teachers have the moral obligation to create time and means to address serious issues such as pornography and violence in the school milieu. "It is scandalous and unacceptable to see and hear about the kind of pornographic videos and audios which circulate in various families and neighbourhoods about happenings in various school premises", Aissa Motaze lamented. As such, she reiterated that the educational community, administrators, political, religious, traditional authorities as well as actors on social media have to fight social vices. Cameroonian youths are not only political actors. They are also powerful workforce who can also spearhead the nation's economy. Noting that the contributions of youths in the nation's economy is essential, the Head of CERAC's delegation said that is why the First Lady has donated didactic materials and tools to Campo youths to strengthen their production capacities in the domain of fishing and agriculture. This is a sign of encouragement from the First Lady towards Campo youths who have decided to take the bull by the horn and learn how to carry out fishing and cultivate crops. CERAC, upon arrival at Campo spent time with students of Lycée modern and Lycée Technique of Campo not only to promote national unity, solidarity, patriotism and good citizenship but also schooled them on the dangers of HIV, drug among others. Different speakers at the occasion hailed the good gesture of CERAC and its Founding President. The Mayor of Campo, Ipoua Robert Oliver, just like the students' representative, Hortence Zoua, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries thanked the First Lady particularly for the special gift of laptops, printers and electrical stabilizers destined for Lycée modern and Lycée Technique of Campo and CES Ebodjé. The ceremony took place in the presence of various administrators in the area such as the Senior Divisional Officer of the Ocean Division, Antoine Bissaga, the Divisional Officer, Joél Eteme Elanga and elite of the locality among which the Technical Advicer at the Senate, Leopold Gustave Ngane.