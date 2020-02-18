Cameroon-Japan - Magnifying Mutually-Beneficial Cooperation

17 February 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, SG at the Presidency represented President Paul Biya on February 14, 2020 at a reception ceremony in honour of the 60th anniversary of the Emperor of Japan.

Relations between Cameroon and Japan have been described as growing from strength to strength with concerted efforts to consolidate and further deepen it for the mutual benefits of the two countries and their people. Osawa Tsutomu, Japan's Ambassador to Cameroon, made the remark on Friday February 14, 2020 in Yaounde in a colourful reception ceremony at the Hilton in honour of the 60th anniversary of his country's Emperor. Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic, represented President Paul Biya at the ceremony attended by scores of diplomats and cabinet Ministers among other invitees. Friday's ceremony was unprecedented as it was the first for Emperor Naruhito who officially ascended to the Chrysanthemum Throne as Japan's new Emperor on October 22, 2019. Emperor Naruhito took over from his father Emperor Akihito who abdicated in May 2019. Naruhito's reign officially started on May 1 but he had to pass through a series of traditional rituals inside the imperial palace in Tokyo for the ascension to the throne to be formalized. Cameroon's Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Ngute represented President Paul Biya at the enthronement ceremony in Tokyo. Ambassador Osawa Tsutomu said this year's celebration also coincides with the Olympic Games billed for Tokyo. Coming after that of 1964 when Cameroon first participated in the global athletics competition, the Japanese diplomat said Japan will once again be pleased to see Cameroonian athletes showcase their talents in the upcoming competition. Cooperation ties between Cameroon and Japan, the Ambassador said, covers a multitude of sectors notably agriculture, fisheries, health, education, infrastructure and human development. A group of Japanese volunteers under the banner of Japan International Cooperation Agency, JICA, he added, are into so many domains of national life in Cameroon to improve the wellbeing of Cameroonians. Jointly-funded Cameroon-Japan projects in Cameroon and how they are impacting national life were on display at the Friday's event site. Ambassador Osawa Tsutomu took President Paul Biya's representative through the various exhibition stands notably that of a Project to improve the wharf and fish market in Youpwe-Douala, a project to develop irrigated and rainy rice, among others. Japan's prowess in car manufacture also marveled guests at the ceremony. "As we can see through the various exhibitions of companies tonight, there are already some commercial links between Japan and Cameroon, but I hope that more and more Japanese companies will come to invest in Cameroon," Mr. Tsutomu told the audience. The government of Japan, the Ambassador disclosed, will continue its cooperation activities, by listening attentively to the needs of each and every Cameroonian so that they can have a better future. The 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development, TICAD 7, he added, held in 2019 and it was a success "thanks to the efforts of the participating countries, including Cameroon."

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.