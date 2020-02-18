South Africa: 'We Have Nowhere to Go' - Cape Town Refugees Fear the Worst After Court Grants Interdict

Photo: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp
(File photo).
18 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Sandisiwe Shoba

The court order against refugees living in Greenmarket Square, Cape Town, has sparked fears among the group, who have no clue where they will go. In seven days the City of Cape Town will be allowed to enforce its bylaw, but numerous complications mean it's uncertain whether the group will have vacated the area by then.

"This is not right, I'm not satisfied with the judgment," said Kande Serge Kande, a Congolese pastor living outside the Central Methodist Mission in Greenmarket Square.

Kande was responding to an interim court order granted by the Western Cape High Court, allowing the City of Cape Town to enforce its public spaces bylaw.

"They want to move us now, to where? I don't know."

The City was not seeking an eviction order from the court, as it has no jurisdiction over the Methodist Church.

However, in its court bid to prevent the refugees from flouting bylaws, the City's lawyers were questioned by Judge Daniel Thulare and previous Judge Kate Savage about where the refugees would live if the order was granted.

The City had been given the responsibility of providing temporary accommodation for the group of about 600 people, but said it had no...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
'No Place to Go' - Cape Town Court Rules Against Church Refugees
Refugees in South African Church Are Not Homeless, Court Hears
Refugee Regulations in South Africa Are Trump-Like, Activist Says
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?
Who Will Be Held Responsible for Xenophobia in South Africa?
Immigrant Shop Owners Pay for Protection From 'Xenophobia'
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.