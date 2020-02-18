South Africa: 'We Have Nowhere to Go' - Cape Town Refugees Fear the Worst After Court Grants Interdict

The court order against refugees living in Greenmarket Square, Cape Town, has sparked fears among the group, who have no clue where they will go. In seven days the City of Cape Town will be allowed to enforce its bylaw, but numerous complications mean it's uncertain whether the group will have vacated the area by then.

"This is not right, I'm not satisfied with the judgment," said Kande Serge Kande, a Congolese pastor living outside the Central Methodist Mission in Greenmarket Square.

Kande was responding to an interim court order granted by the Western Cape High Court, allowing the City of Cape Town to enforce its public spaces bylaw.

"They want to move us now, to where? I don't know."

The City was not seeking an eviction order from the court, as it has no jurisdiction over the Methodist Church.

However, in its court bid to prevent the refugees from flouting bylaws, the City's lawyers were questioned by Judge Daniel Thulare and previous Judge Kate Savage about where the refugees would live if the order was granted.

The City had been given the responsibility of providing temporary accommodation for the group of about 600 people, but said it had no...