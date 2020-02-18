South Africa: Duplicity and Avoidance Spill Out At Aggett Inquiry

18 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ufrieda Ho

Fewer answers and more questions, as Aggett Inquest hears about the conspiracies of silence, cover-ups and contradictory accounts by former security branch officers.

The suicide theory of Neil Aggett's death dominated yesterday's testimony once again as hearings resumed in the reopened inquest into the trade unionist and physician's death in detention in 1982.

But flimsy substantiation, at times contradictory statements and insistence on a lack of recall of names of security branch members involved with torture and assault have brought into question the veracity of testimony by former security branch Captain Nicolaas Dietleefs, 69.

It has also pointed to a lingering conspiracy of silence among former security branch members and deepening suspicions of cover-ups and protection for apartheid-era police torturers that rises high up the ranks of the police and into the judiciary. It extends to the unanswered questions into the decades-long delay by the NPA to reopen this inquest.

It also means that after four weeks of testimony, the Aggett family and friends still need answers. Advocate for the Aggett family Howard Varney said that they will submit to the court that aspects of Dietleefs' evidence "have been falsified".

Varney also warned Dietleefs "if you mislead this court the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.