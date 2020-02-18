South Africa: Duplicity and Avoidance Spill Out At Aggett Inquiry

analysis

Fewer answers and more questions, as Aggett Inquest hears about the conspiracies of silence, cover-ups and contradictory accounts by former security branch officers.

The suicide theory of Neil Aggett's death dominated yesterday's testimony once again as hearings resumed in the reopened inquest into the trade unionist and physician's death in detention in 1982.

But flimsy substantiation, at times contradictory statements and insistence on a lack of recall of names of security branch members involved with torture and assault have brought into question the veracity of testimony by former security branch Captain Nicolaas Dietleefs, 69.

It has also pointed to a lingering conspiracy of silence among former security branch members and deepening suspicions of cover-ups and protection for apartheid-era police torturers that rises high up the ranks of the police and into the judiciary. It extends to the unanswered questions into the decades-long delay by the NPA to reopen this inquest.

It also means that after four weeks of testimony, the Aggett family and friends still need answers. Advocate for the Aggett family Howard Varney said that they will submit to the court that aspects of Dietleefs' evidence "have been falsified".

Varney also warned Dietleefs "if you mislead this court the...