South Africa: DA Announces Candidate for Soon-to-Be Vacant Tshwane Mayor Position

17 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

Following the resignation of Stevens Mokgalapa as Tshwane mayor, the DA has announced its candidate for the position which will be contested in a mayoral election next month.

In a statement on Monday, DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille revealed that Randall Williams will be their candidate for mayor in the capital city.

Williams, who has been a long-serving councillor in Tshwane, will be the DA's third candidate for mayor since the 2016 local government elections.

Solly Msimanga was voted in as mayor following the elections, which resulted in a hung municipality. He resigned in January 2019.

Mokgalapa was elected as Msimanga's successor in February 2019, but also announced his resignation earlier this month.

Zille said Williams had served as the member of the city's Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Economic Development and Spatial Planning. She said he was an "excellent mayoral candidate who stands ready to continue the DA-led coalition programme of progress and delivery for all".

"We congratulate Williams on his election as mayoral candidate, and trust that he will serve the people of Tshwane well as Executive Mayor and we commit our support to him unconditionally in the pursuit of creating One South Africa for All," Zille added.

The mayoral election is expected to be held during the next ordinary council meeting at the end of the month.

Mokgalapa resignation

News24 previously reported that Mokgalapa announced his resignation after the emergence of an audio recording which his opponents claimed was a sex tape, as well as his ability to deal with sensitive council matters, some of which he inherited from Msimanga.

He was placed on special leave in November following the release of the audio recording allegedly featuring him and then-Transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge engaging in an intimate act in the municipality's offices.

It was also revealed that DA party leaders had urged Mokgalapa to resign or be forced out of his position, a move which could severely dent his political career.

In the statement announcing his resignation, Mokgalapa said the "most important consideration" was "to put the people of Tshwane first".

"In my view, stepping down would pave the way for further progress beyond that which was achieved in my term this far."

He said he was aware that his "presence in office is a football that others with political malice cannot resist kicking around".

"I wish to make clear that I have not broken any laws and am confident that I would emerge positively from any assessment of my conduct," he added.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.