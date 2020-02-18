South Africa: DA Announces Candidate for Soon-to-Be Vacant Tshwane Mayor Position

Following the resignation of Stevens Mokgalapa as Tshwane mayor, the DA has announced its candidate for the position which will be contested in a mayoral election next month.

In a statement on Monday, DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille revealed that Randall Williams will be their candidate for mayor in the capital city.

Williams, who has been a long-serving councillor in Tshwane, will be the DA's third candidate for mayor since the 2016 local government elections.

Solly Msimanga was voted in as mayor following the elections, which resulted in a hung municipality. He resigned in January 2019.

Mokgalapa was elected as Msimanga's successor in February 2019, but also announced his resignation earlier this month.

Zille said Williams had served as the member of the city's Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Economic Development and Spatial Planning. She said he was an "excellent mayoral candidate who stands ready to continue the DA-led coalition programme of progress and delivery for all".

"We congratulate Williams on his election as mayoral candidate, and trust that he will serve the people of Tshwane well as Executive Mayor and we commit our support to him unconditionally in the pursuit of creating One South Africa for All," Zille added.

The mayoral election is expected to be held during the next ordinary council meeting at the end of the month.

Mokgalapa resignation

News24 previously reported that Mokgalapa announced his resignation after the emergence of an audio recording which his opponents claimed was a sex tape, as well as his ability to deal with sensitive council matters, some of which he inherited from Msimanga.

He was placed on special leave in November following the release of the audio recording allegedly featuring him and then-Transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge engaging in an intimate act in the municipality's offices.

It was also revealed that DA party leaders had urged Mokgalapa to resign or be forced out of his position, a move which could severely dent his political career.

In the statement announcing his resignation, Mokgalapa said the "most important consideration" was "to put the people of Tshwane first".

"In my view, stepping down would pave the way for further progress beyond that which was achieved in my term this far."

He said he was aware that his "presence in office is a football that others with political malice cannot resist kicking around".

"I wish to make clear that I have not broken any laws and am confident that I would emerge positively from any assessment of my conduct," he added.

