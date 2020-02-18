West Africa: Coronavirus - West African Nations Collaborate On Response

18 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olayemi John-Mensah

ECOWAS member states have collaborated in strengthening efforts on preparedness and response against the coronavirus epidemic.

Nigerian Minister of State for Health, Olorunnibe Mamora, disclosed this to journalists weekend after the emergency meeting of the ECOWAS Ministers of Health that took place in Bako, Republic of Mali.

He said the meeting resolved to, among other things, strengthen coordination, communication and collaboration amongst member states in preparedness for the epidemic.

He listed the strategies as including cross-border collaboration, enhanced surveillance and management measures for coronavirus, particularly at entry points air, land and sea.

