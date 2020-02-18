South Sudan: Sudan Welcomes Option of 10 States

17 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdouk, has expressed the welcome of the Government of the Republic of Sudan to the constructive and courageous decision of the President of the Republic of South Sudan Salva Kiir Mayardit, to return to the option of 10 states in the Republic of South Sudan, for the sake of the sustainability and the building peace through the formation of the transitional government in accordance with the provisions of the revitalized South Sudan Peace Agreement.

A statement issued by the Council of Ministers affirmed Sudan welcome to this great step in the peace process in sister South Sudan, expressing its hope that the parties in the peace agreement, which is active in a constructive and reconciliatory manner, will work to build the institutions of the state of citizenship, justice and the rule of law by forming a transitional government on the set time of May 22, 2020 and to work in harmony to achieving peace and stability in the sister Republic of South Sudan.

According to the statement, the government has expressed its thanks and gratitude to the heads of IGAD countries for their efforts to realize peace and stability in the Republic of South Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

