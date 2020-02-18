Sudan: Committee of Sudanese Elders Announces Support for December Revolution

Khartoum — Chairman of Committee of Sudanese Elders Mohamed Yousif Hamid said the Initiative launched by the Committee on Monday through the Press Forum of Sudan News Agency(SUNA) came to protect gains of the December revolution and achievement of slogan, freedom, peace and justice as well as in support of youth so as to asserte that Sudanese elders are protectors of the revolution.

Yousif said at the Forum which was held at motto " Peace si Gate for Peace", that the Committee was set up the social fabric from sliding which could threaten the country and preventing people of Sudan from building state of science , faith and citizenship.

He added, we have use wisdom as our sole means for pulling the country out towards sustainable social peace and stand together against enemies of the country who are plotting g against us and triggering fighting and wars.

Yousif further added that the initiative was a societal and popularly funded , indicating that the Committee would provide advice and consultancy to the state officials , top of which are the Sovereign Council and the Council ofv Ministers by way that it would con tribute resolution of social issues by peaceful means.

Representative of Native administration Ibrahim Sharaf-Eddin , who is also Head of Goodwill Committee in Khartoum State, praised formation of the Cmmittee which includes all Sudanese spectrum, stressing that the entity stretches hand f\or the transitional government for protection of the country' security and resolution of issue of people's living.

Fadhal Al-Sid Shueib said the Committee has nothing to with politics which underdeveloped Sudan, calling the state officials to heed t wisdom instead of adopting only their own views.

It is to be noted that representatives of Christian and Sufi sects as well as , Women took part in the forum.