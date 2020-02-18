Sudan: Minister of Justice Receives Report of Committee for Legal Aid to Sudanese Abroad

The Minister of Justice, Dr. Nasr-Eddin Abdul-Bari, has received a report of the recently established Committee for Legal Protection and Aid to Sudanese Abroad.

The committee stated in its report that it has set lists on the Sudanese convicted abroad and those facing charges in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Sultanate of Oman and Eritrea.

According to the report there are 499 Sudanese prisoners in Saudi Arabia, 89 prisoners in the United Arab Emirates, eight prisoners in the Sultanate of Oman and 95 Sudanese prisoners in Eritrea.

The committee will conduct field visits to countries, where Sudanese are imprisoned and face criminal charges, in order to determine their

conditions in coordination with the judicial bodies in these countries and provide the legal aid and necessary protection for them.

It is worth noting that the Minister of Justice has issued the decision (113) for the year 2019 to form a committee for the protection and legal aid to the Sudanese abroad, headed by the General Lawyer of the Republic of Sudan, in accordance with article (4) of the Law of the Ministry of Justice for the year 2017.

The decision comes in the framework of the concern being given by the transitional government to the issues of the Sudanese people abroad.