Sudan: SUNA Forum Hosts National Consumer Protection Bureau

Khartoum — The Sudan News Agency (SUNA) Regular Form is due to host the National Consumer Protection Bureau on Tuesday at 12:00 noon to talk about the Consumer Protection Law, according to which the Bureau was established. The invitation is extended to all media organs to attend the forum.
- Countries
-
Topics
- All Topics
- Europe and Africa External Relations Food and Agriculture Game Parks Governance Health Human Rights ICT Infrastructure Innovation International Organisations Investment Labour Land and Rural Issues Latin America and Africa Legal Affairs Malaria Manufacturing Media Middle East and Africa Migration Mining Music Music Reviews NCDs NGO
- Entertainment
- Business
- Conflict
- Environment
- Health
- Sport
- Travel
- All Topics
- Development
- BizTech
- Entertainment
- Sport
- Africa/World
- Governance
- Multimedia
- Innovation
- Sustainability