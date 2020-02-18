Sudan: Lina - Addressing Gender-Based Violence Brings Justice

Khartoum — The Minister of Social Development, Ms. Lina Al-Sheikh, has said the approval of the document of Standard Operating Procedures for Prevention of and Response to Gender Based Violence is a step in achieving justice and achieving women's rights, stressing activation of responsibility at all legal, health and social levels to address gender-based violence.

Lina stressed during the celebration of the document's approval at Salam Rotana Hotel here today, Monday, with the participation of the relevant United Nations agencies and civil society organizations, that women's rights are a priority for the state and the goals of sustainable development for their pioneering role in building society, noting that gender-based violence is one of the greatest challenges in society.

The minister called for building partnerships with civil society organizations and boosting confidence in women's capabilities as an essential pillar in development, along with finding mechanisms to address all issues of gender-based violence.

For her part, Director of the Unit for Combating Violence against Women Ms. Salimah Isahaq said that the approval of the document is an important step, which would address many problems and open a new page for coordination with the partners as it determines a set of integrated services for survivors.

On his part, Dr. Louay Shabana, the regional director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), congratulated Sudan on launching the Standard Operating Procedures document that contributes to the government's political commitment to work on the social agenda to address the problem of violence as a social problem.

He said UNFPA have a strategic plan for the year 2030 to reach zero rate in gender-based violence, calling for conducting studies and research to know the practice of violence by people in addition to raising awareness in this field.

The Representative of the United Nations Population Fund valued the document, which is the first step forward and the beginning of the transition to the stage of operating national mechanisms, affirming support to Sudan in this regard.