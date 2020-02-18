Sudan Gold Refinery Announces Its Readiness to Receive Clients' Ore Gold

Khartoum — The Acting Director of Sudan's Gold Refinery Dr. Isam Abdal-Rahim has affirmed the readiness of the Refinery to receive the ore gold from all customers and hand them over a refined gold on the same day as soon as the customer approves the result after the ore smelting process to determine the gold caliber. Dr. Abdal-Rahim said, in statement to SUNA, that the step came within the framework of the efforts to develop and improve the performance of the Sudan Gold Refinery to shorten the period between the ore gold receiving by the refinery and its delivery of pure gold to its owner. He pointed out that the gold caliber has been determined by the modern reliable technologies that the refinery has used to preserve the rights of customers and the capabilities of the country so that all stages of the process do not exceed a few hours.