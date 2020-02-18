Sudan's Elders Launch a Peace Initiative

Khartoum — Sudan's Elders' Prepratory Committee launched a peace initiative aims to ward off seditions and renounce violence with its all forms , deepen sanctity of blood, stop the bloodletting , resolve conflicts by dialogue and wisdom , revive practice of reconciliation and resort to the deep rooted heritage in resolution of disputes

Chairman of the Sudan Elders Preparatory Committee Mohamed Yousif Hmaid said at Press Forum of Sudan News Agency(SUNA) Monday taht the nitiative aims to rejuvenate spirit of fraternity among individuals , tribes and the disputed groups as well as enlightening the society on danger of racial and ethical prejudices and tribalism.

He added the initiative also launched to make peace a reality and adopting social work in solving issues of displacement.

Hamid further added that the Preparatory Committee membership includes 100 national and religious figures , Sufi sects, chieftains , Christian sects and youth , saying wisdom is not confined only to elders , academicians or scholars.

The Chairman of Sudan's Elders Preparatory Committee said the Committee would spire no efforts in assisting and interact sincerely with the state leaders and officials and providing them with advice and consultancy at all levels with purpose of seeking wisdom and right vision.

He stressed that the Committee is inclusive and has nothing to do with any political affiliation , calling on people of Sudan to engage in this great initiative.