Sudan: Attorney General Receives Report On UNAMID Camp Committee

Khartoum — Attorney General, Taj Essir Al-Hiber, on Monday, received, at his office, in the Puplic Prosecution, the final report of the Investigation Committee in the incidents of looting and damage inflicted on the UNAMID premises, in Nyala, South Darfur State.

The Committee Chairman, Ibrahim Al-Hadi who met the Attorney General, outlined that the work of the committee concerned the incidents took place in the UNAMID camp, (super camp), which is considered the biggest camp in the state.

He said the the damage estimated at $ 90 million.

The Attorney Generakl has earlier issued a decree, setting an investigation committee, in yhis connection.