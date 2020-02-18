Sudan: Acting Wali of Blue Nile Meets Adra Country Director

Damazin — Acting Wali of Blue Nikle State Maj. Gen.(police) Al-Walid Ahmed Al-Madani met on Monday with the ADRA International Country Director in Sudan Fredrik Carter who is visiting the State to follow up humanitarian and development projects being implemented by the organization in the various localities of Blue Nile State.

The Wali undertook during the meeting to provide the appropriate climate for voluntary return.

Acting Minister osf Finance Mohamed Ibrahim Abu Shoak called for coordination between the concerned bodies to complete establishment of the projects.

Delegation of ADRA International , appreciated support provided by to the organization and presented a full briefing to the Wali on projects established by the organization during the past stage with cost reached 30 million dollars.