Sudan: N.Darfur Establishes Integrated Center for Addiction Treatment

El Fashir — The caretaker, Governor of North Darfur State , Maj. Gen. Malik Al- tayeb Khogali announced the establishment of the first integrated center for drug addiction treatment in El Fashir as the first integrated center in Darfur.

The caretaker, Governor of North Darfur State announced this during his address to the opening sitting of the first national forum for the discussion of the drug issues among youths, and adolescents, and its impact on community, organized by Mutkafeloon Organization in cooperation with the Rapid Support Forces, Kaffa Organization for Health Awareness, Elffa for Peace and Development, and Media People for Children, with the participation of (15) of the states representatives, ministries' general directors, representatives of civil society organization, and activists and concerned figures.

The governor noted that the treatment of the phenomena is not only the state's responsibility, pointing to the exceptional circumstance the Darfur state experienced during the past years, directing the concerned bodies for the necessity of designing plans for combating drugs.

The Director General of the Health Ministry of the state Dr. Suleiman Adam, indicated priority of the drugs issue, stressing that the stat of N. Darfur is considered a cross point for drugs.

The head of the organizing committee of the forum, the director of Mutokafloon voluntary organization, Mohamed Ali Hamid, said that the forum will discuss a number of work papers, on the psychological impact of drugs on the society, the role of the media and sophist sects in the combat of drugs.

He indicated that the states, especially borders states, witness spread of durgs among the youth.