Sudan: N.Darfur Establishes Integrated Center for Addiction Treatment

17 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

El Fashir — The caretaker, Governor of North Darfur State , Maj. Gen. Malik Al- tayeb Khogali announced the establishment of the first integrated center for drug addiction treatment in El Fashir as the first integrated center in Darfur.

The caretaker, Governor of North Darfur State announced this during his address to the opening sitting of the first national forum for the discussion of the drug issues among youths, and adolescents, and its impact on community, organized by Mutkafeloon Organization in cooperation with the Rapid Support Forces, Kaffa Organization for Health Awareness, Elffa for Peace and Development, and Media People for Children, with the participation of (15) of the states representatives, ministries' general directors, representatives of civil society organization, and activists and concerned figures.

The governor noted that the treatment of the phenomena is not only the state's responsibility, pointing to the exceptional circumstance the Darfur state experienced during the past years, directing the concerned bodies for the necessity of designing plans for combating drugs.

The Director General of the Health Ministry of the state Dr. Suleiman Adam, indicated priority of the drugs issue, stressing that the stat of N. Darfur is considered a cross point for drugs.

The head of the organizing committee of the forum, the director of Mutokafloon voluntary organization, Mohamed Ali Hamid, said that the forum will discuss a number of work papers, on the psychological impact of drugs on the society, the role of the media and sophist sects in the combat of drugs.

He indicated that the states, especially borders states, witness spread of durgs among the youth.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.